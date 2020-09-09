Max Life launches add-on insurance cover for Covid19

“The ongoing pandemic has brought about multiple financial disruptions in our lives. While the pandemic may end in the near future, life goes on beyond it. Through the launch of our COVID-19 rider we want to partner with customers in helping them tide over immediate COVID-19 related financial worries to build a secure future for themselves and their loved ones. The rider aims to protect customers over the period of a year as an attachment to a base plan of their choice ranging from term plans, to savings plans, thereby enabling them to protect their present, while planning for a brighter future," said V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life Insurance.