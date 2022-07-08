Max Life launches new life insurance product, Smart Capital Guarantee Solution

The product offers customers a unified, seamless onboarding journey across pre-issuance, issuance, and post-issuance stages. With a single proposal form and a combined illustration, customers can have a single view of the cash flow along with other benefits
NEW DELHI: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. has launched Smart Capital Guarantee Solution, a life insurance product solution that combines three benefits. Merging the benefits of ‘Max Life Smart Wealth Plan’ and ‘Max Life Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan’, the product will offer wealth creation through market-linked returns along with a guarantee on premiums paid at maturity with additional financial protection, the company said.
“As per the latest India Protection Quotient survey, over 46% of consumers prefer financial products as a mix of guaranteed and market-linked instruments. While the consumers want to get the upside of the market-linked products, there is a latent need to ensure the protection of the invested capital, along with additional financial protection. With this insight, we have designed the Smart Capital Guarantee Solution," said V Viswanand, deputy managing director, Max Life.
The product offers customers a unified, seamless onboarding journey across pre-issuance, issuance, and post-issuance stages. With a single proposal form and a combined illustration, customers can have a single view of the cash flow along with other benefits. A unified issuance and unique identifier allow for simplified premium payments.
Merging the benefits of market-linked returns along with guaranteed returns, the Smart Capital Guarantee Solution comprises the following products:
Max Life Smart Wealth Plan (a Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Individual, Life Insurance Savings plan) – A comprehensive life insurance savings product with guaranteed returns, the Plan unifies protection and savings into a simple and flexible solution. Allowing greater flexibility, the Plan offers choice amongst five different variants – three in lump-sum and one each in regular and whole-life income. All five variants come with distinct living benefits depending on the chosen variant and comprehensive life cover depending on their design.
Max Life Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan (a Unit-Linked, Non-Participating, Individual Life Insurance Plan) - A plan designed to maximize wealth creation needs while shielding loved ones financially. The Plan guarantees a return of eligible policy charges, loyalty additions, and power-packed boosters. Furthermore, the Plan allows greater customization with unlimited switches and free-of-cost premium redirection along different stages of the growth journey.