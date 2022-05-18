Max Life launches Sustainable Equity Fund with Ulips

The firm said, Max Life’s ESG journey has already commenced, supported by four identified pillars of sustainability strategy namely, work ethically and sustainably, care for people and community, financial responsibility, and green operations. The Max Life Sustainable Equity fund is in line with the company’s growing commitment to sustainability, wherein it is increasingly operating responsibly and sustainably, benefiting the environment, society, and investors, thus strengthening its position as an ESG-compliant organization. With the Max Life Sustainable Equity fund, the organization will further focus on the environmental and social risks, as well, while making investment decisions.