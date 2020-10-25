Mental illness has to be a big part of insurance policies

The second issue is that guidelines to insure persons with mental health issues are not explicit. In June, the regulator asked all insurers to upload underwriting approaches for mentally ill on their websites by 1 October. The thought being that such persons or their guardians should know how insurers will treat their application. When I checked some days ago, only a handful had complied and the policies put up were not meaningful. For example, insurers said, “we treat physical and mental illnesses at par. Like physical illnesses, mental illnesses will be subjected to evaluation and basis the outcomes would either be accepted as standard or with additional premium and/or waiting periods or rejected basis the chronicity, severity and complications due to the disease or treatment, and “acceptance of proposals with declaration of any conditions falling under the mentioned categories would be as per underwriting guidelines of the product and pre-policy medical tests." This is difficult to decipher, unhelpful and appears to be a declaration to tick the regulatory box.