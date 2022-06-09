To simplify and empower quicker decision-making, Mint in association with Beshak.org, an unbiased insurance discovery platform presents Mint Beshak Insurance Ratings. This rating zooms into the most essential aspects of insurance plans blurring out the frills to present a refreshed version 2.0 of our erstwhile Mediclaim rating

Detailed methodology:

Overall Rating

Mint Beshak Insurance Rating - Health Insurance is a blended measure of product and claims experience track record of insurance companies.

In the health insurance rating, we basically measure the product promises (in form of product benefits) and the delivery track record (in form of claims track record) of each health insurance plan offered online by insurance companies.

The final Mint Health insurance rating of a plan is done after applying the following weights:

Product Rating 80% Insurer Claims Track Record Rating 20%

1.1 Product Rating:

Under Product Rating, the following core cover and condition parameters under health insurance are scored (out of five) by a relative scoring method, post which the following weights are applied to factor the importance of each of these subparameters.

Parameters are selected based on the core impact they are likely to make on actual hospitalization claims in the long run for individuals and families.

1.2 Claims Track Record Rating:

Under Claims Track Record Rating, insurers are rated on the relative scoring and weights of the following important parameters captured under various public disclosures. These parameters measure the experience insurers have provided in the past to their customer.

Claims settled % within 30 Days 70% No. of complaints for claims (per 10000 claims) 30%

2. Premium Affordability Rating:

Premium affordability is an important independent measure for customers to do an objective cost-benefit analysis before customers make a final choice on the product. An independent affordability rating helps compare the value offered by a product (through product and experience) against the pricing.

Based on our research, the median age of customers buying health insurance is 30 years.

We measure the relative affordability of the plans on a like-to-like basis for the following standard requirements.

Age: 30 Years

Type of Policy: Floater

Family Construct: Self + Spouse + 1 Kid

Cover: Rs. 10 Lakhs

NOTES:

For calculating the ratings, we have aggregated data from the products brochures, policy wordings, and prospectus on the respective insurance company's website

1. The claims data is as on 31st December 2021, the latest available on the IRDAI website at the time of the study.

2. The rating has been calculated based on product benefits, and conditions available as on 31st March 2022. Any modifications on the product after 31st March 2022 have not been included. These will be considered in the coming financial quarter.

3. The study has used relative scoring (values across each parameter are relatively compared across insurers and converted into a relative score) to rate various subparameters.

4. The cumulative score for a parameter has been calculated using a weighted average of all sub-parameters. The weights used are based on the impact of the specific sub-parameter on the risk being covered.

6. IRDAI had made it mandatory for every insurance company to offer Modern Treatment benefits. In case any insurance company has not mentioned specifically that they cover this and they have not defined any sub-limits for every treatment, we have considered that all modern treatment procedures are covered without any sub-limits.

7. Premium Affordability:

a) Premium is not a part of overall Product Ratings. It has been decoupled from the rating of products, as we find affordability very subjective and personal.

b) Readers can compare the benefits (overall rating) and the price (price rating) based on their personal preferences to take informed actions.

c) Premiums compared are standard annual premiums for a ₹10 Lakh cover for a family of 2 adults (30-year-old) and one child (1 year old), living in Mumbai.

d) Premiums are taken as on 24th March 2022.

Premium affordability rating has been calculated by relative comparison of each product to the median average premium of the products under study.

Product Selection:

1) 26 Insurance Companies, 35 products, and 52 plan variants that are actively distributed online by the insurance company or aggregators were selected for the study.

2) Plans that offered 10 Lakhs floater sum insured were considered.

3) We have not included the product offered by Navi Insurance because, at the time of our study, we found inconsistencies in what they are offering on their application vs what they are offering in their product's prospectus and policy wording

4) We have not included the product offered by Acko Insurance because they offer a fixed sum insured of 1 Crore and we have rated all the plans on the basis of 10 Lakhs sum insured

While we have rated all plan variants provided by the insurance company, for simplicity, we have displayed only the top-rated plan variant under a product in the above rating.