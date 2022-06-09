Mint Beshak Insurance Ratings4 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 04:56 PM IST
With numerous products, plan options, and all the complicated fine print, comparing and choosing health insurance can be quite a daunting task.
With numerous products, plan options, and all the complicated fine print, comparing and choosing health insurance can be quite a daunting task.
Listen to this article
To simplify and empower quicker decision-making, Mint in association with Beshak.org, an unbiased insurance discovery platform presents Mint Beshak Insurance Ratings. This rating zooms into the most essential aspects of insurance plans blurring out the frills to present a refreshed version 2.0 of our erstwhile Mediclaim rating