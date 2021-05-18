Mix of physical presence, digital engagement key to insurers' success: Report

According to the report, more than 60% of insurance executives surveyed said covid-19 affected their firms' customer acquisition efforts, and about 40% cited an impact on customer retention. To regain lost ground, insurers should consider the ‘CARE’ approach, where Convenience, Advice and REach are at the heart of designing and evaluating the effectiveness of their channels. While 87% of insurers say they will invest in digital enhancements, only 32% say digital channels are effective in securing sales because they lack personalized advice capabilities. Digital channels earned high marks for 24/7 availability, ease of updating information for insurers, and search capabilities. Yet, their inability to provide in-depth, personalized advice to customers seeking complex products such as retirement plans and annuities made it clear that agents and brokers are still essential for purchasing these types of insurance.