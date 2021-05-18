Mix of physical presence, digital engagement key to insurers' success: Report

The World Insurance Report 2021 features insights from three primary sources—the 2021 Global Insurance Voice of the Customer Survey, the 2021 Global Insurance Executive Interviews, and the 2021 Global Agents and Brokers Survey. Together, these sources cover insights from 25 markets: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Cyprus, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Turkey, UK, and the US.