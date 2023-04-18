Mobility insurance market set to double at $1.38 trillion by 2030: Capgemini

Mobility insurance market set to double at $1.38 trillion by 2030: Capgemini4 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:20 PM IST
- According to Capgemini, the world's automotive industry is on the cusp of a ‘profound change’
MUMBAI : The mobility insurance market may double by 2030, driven by autonomous, connected, electric, and shared (ACES) mobility, according to the World Property Casualty Insurance report, 2023 released on Tuesday by global research firm Capgemini.
