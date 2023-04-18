Mobility insurance market set to double at $1.38 trillion by 2030: Capgemini

"According to projections, autonomous, connected, and electric (ACE) vehicles will account for 40.1% of the auto market by 2030. This will result in the doubling of the mobility insurance market, with premium for ACEs expected to grow from $70 billion in 2021 to $570 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by the increasing adoption of innovative technologies such as 5G, AI, and telematics in the automotive sector, as well as declining EV battery prices and government incentives," said the report.

