Motor, health, and term insurance witnessed high demand amongst corporate employees: survey

The survey reveals that, although individual employee insurance is growing in the country, more and more organisations, as well as employees, need to know about the benefits of this unique proposition. In traditional group insurance, the benefits are fixed, there is minimal customisation, and the insurance ends once the employee ends their tenure with the organisation. In individual employee insurance products, the insurance options, as well as benefits, are equivalent to individual insurance policies. Added to this, employees can avail of insurance policies at the best prices, compared to the premiums available in the open market.