Motor insurance: A new add-on cover for private car owners. Know features2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches V-Pay, a motor insurance add-on cover for private cars. It covers minor damages, breakdowns, and cyber risks.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has launched a new motor insurance offering called V-Pay. The add-on cover is only for private car owners, not for commercial vehicles. Under this add-on, the insuree can report multiple minor paint chips and/or scratches anytime during the policy period. Mechanical and electrical breakdowns that are not a result of accidents would also be covered by V-Pay, Bajaj Allianz said in a press statement.
