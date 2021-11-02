Munich Re plans to raise term insurance premiums by up to 40%. Key details

Naval Goel, founder and CEO, PolicyX.com, said the reinsurer may announce up to a 40% of fresh hike in term insurance premium. Considering its impact on customers, the premium can increase between 10% and 30% as the price will vary from insurer to insurer and plan to plan. "It will also depend on the insurance company’s decision that how much burden they would like to bear and how much they will pass on to their customers," Goel added.