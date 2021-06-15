NEW DELHI: Navi General Insurance has introduced an option for customers to buy health insurance via a monthly subscription (EMI) instead of paying the annual premium upfront.

Navi’s option to pay monthly Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) for health insurance will make it more affordable, and ultimately make health insurance more accessible to a larger set of customers. The policies can be purchased at EMIs starting as low as ₹240 per month, according to the Navi General Insurance press release, issued on 14 June.

Navi Health offers comprehensive health insurance that covers more than 20 health benefits including in-patient hospitalization, pre and post hospitalization expenses, covid-19 hospitalization, domiciliary hospitalization, 393 day-care procedures, road ambulance cover, vector-borne disease cover and optional critical illness, maternity and newborn baby cover.

With no agents and a completely digital and paperless process, customers can buy health insurance via the Navi Health app within 2 minutes, with the policy issued to them instantly on the app. Navi offers health insurance cover ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹1 Crore for individuals and families, as per the release.

You can download the Navi Health app from Google play store.

Ramchandra Pandit, MD and CEO, Navi General Insurance “With ever-rising medical and healthcare costs, Navi’s subscription-based option for buying health insurance will help to make this important insurance cover more affordable and accessible to many customers."

Navi offers a very simple claim process, with cashless claims being approved within 20 minutes. The company has an industry-leading Claim Settlement Ratio of 97.3% and a network of 10,000+ cashless hospitals across 400+ locations in India, as per the release.

