In a bid to provide relief to customers, Liberty General Insurance recently launched ‘Liberty Assure’ service as a part its existing Private Car Package Policy. The auto insurance customer who avail this service, will no longer need to pay the 'compulsory deductible' for every claim. No extra premium will be charged from the buyers to provide this unique cost-effective feature, the company said in a statement.

Compulsory deductible is a mandatory component of every auto insurance that you purchase for your private car. It is a fixed amount set by car insurance company, which is deducted at the time of claims. It is determined based on the engine capacity of an one’s car. At present, the compulsory deductible amount for private cars of 1500 cc and above is ₹2,000 and for ​private cars of 1499 cc and below is ₹1,500.

For example, if the compulsory deductible for a private car is ₹2,000 and the customer incurs a total assessed claim expense of ₹2500, then the customer’s insurance company will pay ₹500, after deducting the compulsory deductible of ₹2,000. Now, with 'Liberty Assure', this ₹2000 will also be paid by the insurance company.

As the Liberty insurance customers will no longer need to pay the amount charged as compulsory deductible, they will be able to save some more money.

Moreover, the Liberty Assure feature will have an additional 'service warranty' for customers. It will cover 'any defects arising from the repair of an accidental vehicle.'

"Liberty insurance’s preferred provider network (PPN) workshop will make such loss good by providing the required repair or replacement of the defect at no additional cost," the company said. The customer can visit the same workshop with the service warranty certificate for any further repair or replacement of the defect. However, the service warranty will available up to 6 months or 10000 kms. The warranty will be effective from the date of delivery of vehicle from Liberty’s PPN Workshop.

Launched under IRDA's new Sandbox initiative, the 'Liberty Assure' feature will be available in eights cities across the country — this feature will be available to the customers across eight locations- Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh.

As an additional benefit, if the customer avail vehicle repairing option at Liberty’s PPN workshops, they also get some free value-added services such as pick-up & drop, exterior car wash, engine tune-up and A/C check up among others.

"All customers intimating their vehicle’s own damage partial loss claim(s) under Private car package policy during July 03, 2020 — December 31, 2020 will be eligible to avail the benefits specified under this unique feature at the company’s PPN workshops only," the insurance company said.

"With the introduction of ‘Liberty Assure’—an industry first offering where the customers can save the cost of compulsory deductible without paying any additional premium—the company re-affirms its commitment to innovate and design value-driven products and services for its customers," said Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance Ltd.

