New car insurance scheme: Pay premium only on the distance you travel

The AutoSafe device is linked to the car as the motor insurance policy becomes active and must be kept throughout the policy period. The device records all information, tracks the distance traveled and generates reports about vehicle health or driving patterns of the policyholder. The information collected is evaluated over time and each driver cum policyholder is allocated points based on performance. The device also contains motion sensor support and generates fuel-saving reports apart from monitoring aspects like hard braking, nighttime driving and acceleration.