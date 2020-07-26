New health insurance scheme launched: Hospital bills not required for claim

The new insurance policy permits the users to choose a cover ranging from ₹500 to ₹5,000 for a day of hospitalisation. A minimum 48 hours hospitalisation is required to be eligible for the claim "along with a deductible of 1 day for each claim." The cash benefits will be applicable for hospitalsation at any government or private hospitals across the country. A discharge certificate from the hospital will be sufficient in most cases for the claim processing, the insurance company said. Customers will get double the insurance cover amount if they are admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU).