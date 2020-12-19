Bharti AXA Life Insurance has launched Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro that offers life insurance along with maturity benefits and guaranteed returns. This non-linked, non-participating savings insurance plan is designed to provide financial stability to individuals. It also ensures policyholders of future income requirements with dual benefits of savings and protection, the insurer said.

The unique allows the policyholders to choose from endowment and income options that offers "helps them sail through uncertain times." Under the endowment option, the insured will get lump sum benefits at maturity with guaranteed additions boosting annual corpus from the first year. The guaranteed addition of 10% of one annualized premium shall be accrued from the end of first policy year till the end of policy tenure.

The new plan returns all premiums paid at the end of the payout period under long-term and deferred Income variants. Under the long-term income, customer get return for an income payout period of 25 or 30 years following the completion of policy term. The income payout under long-term income option ranges from 25.7% to 90% of annualized premium, the insurer said. The short-term income option offers maturity benefits in the form of income which is defined as a percentage of one annualised premium, payable for fixed period of 10, 11 or 12 years upon payment of all due premiums and life assured surviving the policy term, the company added. The income payout short-term income option ranges from 165.8% to 197.9% of the annualised premium.

The deferred income plan provides assured income for an income payout period of 25 years after the completion of policy term. The income payout under deferred income option ranges from 43% to 74% of the annualised premium under the 'limited pay' option. It allows the customers to meet their recurring expenses for a defined period.

The plan offers customers the choice of multiple policy and premium payment terms. Its minimum policy term is 10 years and the maximum term is 24 years under endowment option. The minimum entry age is 91 days and the maximum entry age is 60 years under endowment option. For income option, the minimum entry age is five years and the maximum entry age is 65 years. It gives three options to customers to pay premium – single premium, regular premium and limited premium.

The policyholder can enhance their life protection and scope of benefits through several optional riders like the Bharti AXA Life Hospi Cash Rider, Bharti AXA Life Accidental Death Benefit Rider, Bharti AXA Life Premium Waver Rider and Bharti AXA Life Term Rider for a nominal additional premium, the insurer added. Customers will also be entitled for tax benefits on premium payment, as applicable.

In case of death of the life assured during the policy term, the death benefit along with accrued guaranteed additions, if any, is payable to the nominee.

Commenting on the new product, Parag Raja, managing director and chief executive officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, "The hallmark of our unique offering is the sound financial returns amid uncertain markets. It not only offers flexible short, medium and long-term income options but also helps people meet different financial needs at various milestones of life."

'With Bharti AXA Life Guarantee Income Pro, we are helping people remove uncertainties from financial planning through an assurance of certain income. This is ideal for risk-averse individuals who aim to generate a substitute source of regular income and achieve assured financial returns for tomorrow,'' Parag added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via