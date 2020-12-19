The new plan returns all premiums paid at the end of the payout period under long-term and deferred Income variants. Under the long-term income, customer get return for an income payout period of 25 or 30 years following the completion of policy term. The income payout under long-term income option ranges from 25.7% to 90% of annualized premium, the insurer said. The short-term income option offers maturity benefits in the form of income which is defined as a percentage of one annualised premium, payable for fixed period of 10, 11 or 12 years upon payment of all due premiums and life assured surviving the policy term, the company added. The income payout short-term income option ranges from 165.8% to 197.9% of the annualised premium.