New premium of life insurance firms rises 3.7% to 21,390 cr in January

New Delhi : The new business premium of life insurance companies grew 3.72 per cent at ₹21,389.70 crore in January 2021, data from Irdai showed on Monday.

All the 24 life insurance companies had collected s total first-year or new business premium of ₹20,623.01 crore in year-ago same period, January 2020.

Of these, the country' largest life insurer LIC registered a fall of 2.43 per cent in new business premium during the month to ₹13,143.64 crore as against ₹13,470.91 crore in the year-ago month, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data.

The remaining 23 private sector players in the life insurance sector collected ₹8,246.06 crore as first-year premium, up by 15.30 per cent from a year ago.

Among those in the private sector, SBI Life witnessed a 14.54 per cent rise in new business premium at ₹1,875.16 crore in January, while that of HDFC Life grew 16.55 per cent to ₹1,723.50 crore. ICICI Prudential Life's premium rose 18.20 per cent to ₹1,239.12 crore.

Max Life's first-year premium was up by 15.05 per cent to ₹638.28 crore, Kotak Mahindra Life ₹497.90 crore, up by 28.35 per cent; Canara HSBC OBC Life witnessed 47.49 per cent jump at ₹163.51 crore; Tata AIA Life rose 8.43 per cent to ₹354.41 crore and Bajaj Allianz Life registered a 7.60 growth to ₹508.44 crore.

However, India First Life had a decline of 16.80 per cent in new premium income to ₹142.58 crore; Future Generali Life's premium plunged 60.27 per cent to ₹40.10 crore, showed the Irdai data.

On a cumulative basis, the collective new business premium of all the 24 life insurance companies was down 1.17 per cent to ₹2,12,436.09 crore during the April-January period of 2020-21.

LIC's cumulative new business premium during these 10 months was down 4.89 per cent to ₹1,43,148.07 crore.

While the cumulative first-year premium of the rest of 23 players witnessed a growth of 7.51 per cent at ₹69,288.02 crore during April-January FY21.

State-owned LIC had the largest market share of 67.38 per cent as of January 31, 2021.

The rest of 23 players had the remaining 32.62 per cent share. PTI KPM HRS hrs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

