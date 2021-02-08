Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Insurance >News >New premium of life insurance firms rises 3.7% to 21,390 cr in January
The country' largest life insurer LIC registered a fall of 2.43 per cent in new business premium during the month to 13,143.64 crore as against 13,470.91 crore in the year-ago month

New premium of life insurance firms rises 3.7% to 21,390 cr in January

2 min read . 10:02 PM IST PTI

All the 24 life insurance companies had collected s total first-year or new business premium of 20,623.01 crore in year-ago same period, January 2020

New Delhi: The new business premium of life insurance companies grew 3.72 per cent at 21,389.70 crore in January 2021, data from Irdai showed on Monday.

New Delhi: The new business premium of life insurance companies grew 3.72 per cent at 21,389.70 crore in January 2021, data from Irdai showed on Monday.

All the 24 life insurance companies had collected s total first-year or new business premium of 20,623.01 crore in year-ago same period, January 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

All the 24 life insurance companies had collected s total first-year or new business premium of 20,623.01 crore in year-ago same period, January 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Of these, the country' largest life insurer LIC registered a fall of 2.43 per cent in new business premium during the month to 13,143.64 crore as against 13,470.91 crore in the year-ago month, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data.

The remaining 23 private sector players in the life insurance sector collected 8,246.06 crore as first-year premium, up by 15.30 per cent from a year ago.

Among those in the private sector, SBI Life witnessed a 14.54 per cent rise in new business premium at 1,875.16 crore in January, while that of HDFC Life grew 16.55 per cent to 1,723.50 crore. ICICI Prudential Life's premium rose 18.20 per cent to 1,239.12 crore.

Max Life's first-year premium was up by 15.05 per cent to 638.28 crore, Kotak Mahindra Life 497.90 crore, up by 28.35 per cent; Canara HSBC OBC Life witnessed 47.49 per cent jump at 163.51 crore; Tata AIA Life rose 8.43 per cent to 354.41 crore and Bajaj Allianz Life registered a 7.60 growth to 508.44 crore.

However, India First Life had a decline of 16.80 per cent in new premium income to 142.58 crore; Future Generali Life's premium plunged 60.27 per cent to 40.10 crore, showed the Irdai data.

On a cumulative basis, the collective new business premium of all the 24 life insurance companies was down 1.17 per cent to 2,12,436.09 crore during the April-January period of 2020-21.

LIC's cumulative new business premium during these 10 months was down 4.89 per cent to 1,43,148.07 crore.

While the cumulative first-year premium of the rest of 23 players witnessed a growth of 7.51 per cent at 69,288.02 crore during April-January FY21.

State-owned LIC had the largest market share of 67.38 per cent as of January 31, 2021.

The rest of 23 players had the remaining 32.62 per cent share. PTI KPM HRS hrs

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.