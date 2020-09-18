New solvency norms for insurers on cards

“We also aim to introduce risk-based supervision norms, which are required so that those companies that carry higher risks get more supervision. We want insurers to become more cost-efficient, protect capital conservation ratio, preserve solvency and have a business continuity plan. New accounting standards will also be implemented from 1 January 2023. We may delay it by a year or two but the insurance companies have to start preparing themselves from this year itself," Khuntia said at the 22nd Annual Insurance and Pension Summit organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).