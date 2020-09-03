Liberty General Insurance has recently introduced an unique travel insurance for those booking flight tickets via Flipkart . Dubbed as Liberty Secure Travel, the insurance offers zero cancellation on flight tickets booked via popular e-commerce platform. Customers can opt for zero cancellation offer by paying a nominal amount, the insurer said.

Liberty Secure Travel will allow the customers to avail "a seamless refund on the cancellation of their flights." It offers a ‘Cancel for a Reason’ option to the customers. The reasons may encompass various factors and possibilities such as medical emergencies, change in plans, and other personal commitments. This policy will permit customers to cancel their flights up to 24 hours before departure and Liberty will reimburse them for losses up to ₹5,000, the private insurer said.

Features of Liberty Secure Travel:

1) For the cancellation of a trip, the customer will be eligible for a maximum of up to ₹5,000. The sum insured for both the accidental death and permanent and total disablement will be ₹5 lakh.

2) Anyone aged between 3 months to 7 years can buy the travel insurance policy. The travel insurance plan starts from ₹450 onwards including the GST per flight.

3) The Liberty Secure Travel will be available only for domestic travel.

4) ‘Trip Cancellation Extension’ cover can be claimed if you have cancelled your flight ticket at least one day (24 hours) prior to scheduled departure date.

5) The policy starts from the scheduled departure date and time of flight from the originating airport to actual arrival date and time at the destination airport as mentioned in booked flight ticket through which insurance cover has been opted for which the Insured has paid the Premium.

Commenting on the launch of Liberty Secure Travel, Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance said, " As we get back to normal life soon, this product will benefit a large number of domestic travelers, mitigating losses arising due to any unforeseen circumstance. We believe that our product will give confidence to the customers to plan their travel without any worry."

Prakash Sikaria - Vice President – Growth and Monetization at Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, our approach is to always remain consumer-first and our partnership with Liberty General insurance is in line with this ethos. We are ensuring a thoughtful approach that enables the seamless booking of air travel requirements during this time, by offering the best insurance option."

