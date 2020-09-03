Liberty Secure Travel will allow the customers to avail "a seamless refund on the cancellation of their flights." It offers a ‘Cancel for a Reason’ option to the customers. The reasons may encompass various factors and possibilities such as medical emergencies, change in plans, and other personal commitments. This policy will permit customers to cancel their flights up to 24 hours before departure and Liberty will reimburse them for losses up to ₹5,000, the private insurer said.