Niva Bupa Health Insurance launches Smart Health plus Disease Management plan

Diabetes is a growing challenge in India with an estimated 72.96 million cases in the country's adult population, while one in four adults in India suffers from hypertension
NEW DELHI: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd. (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance) has announced a new offering - Smart Health+ Disease Management Rider - for its ReAssure customers. The plan will provide coverage for diabetes, hypertension and related complications from Day 1.
Niva Bupa surveyed its consumers and findings revealed that most people suffering from diabetes and hypertension feel restricted with the waiting period of 2-4 years, despite paying higher premiums.
Given that a significant percentage of the Indian population suffers from diabetes and hypertension, Niva Bupa has introduced this product. The SmartHealth plus Disease Management Rider will also offer quarterly health check-ups and discount of up to 20% on health insurance renewal premium on managing a healthy lifestyle.
“When we launched ReAssure two years back, it went on to become one of the best-selling plans in the health insurance industry…We are happy to announce the launch of Smart Health+ Disease Management Rider, which is intended to make ReAssure smarter, all-inclusive, and more accessible for customers," said Bhabatosh Mishra, Director - Underwriting, Products and Claims, Niva Bupa Health Insurance.
As per data from the World Health Organization, diabetes is a growing challenge in India with an estimated 72.96 million cases in the country's adult population. A report by thr India Council for Medical Research revealed that one in four adults in India suffers from hypertension, and only 10% of patients have their blood pressure under control.