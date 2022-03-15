Niva Bupa Health Insurance to provide affordable cancer plan

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This group insurance plan is designed for low and middle-income families and not only covers hospitalisation but also day-care expenses like radiation, chemotherapy, etc
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited) on Tuesday announced a customised group plan for comprehensive coverage of cancer treatment at an annual premium of just ₹1499, plus taxes. This product has been developed by Niva Bupa in consultation with the Indian Cancer Society (ICS).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited) on Tuesday announced a customised group plan for comprehensive coverage of cancer treatment at an annual premium of just ₹1499, plus taxes. This product has been developed by Niva Bupa in consultation with the Indian Cancer Society (ICS).
This group insurance plan is designed for low and middle-income families and not only covers hospitalisation but also day-care expenses like radiation, chemotherapy, etc. This family floater plan offers ₹5 lakh coverage for up to two adults and three children (for families that do not have cancer). The cancer plan will be especially beneficial for the lower socio-economic strata of society and would enable customers to avail cashless treatment across 8000+ network hospitals empanelled with Niva Bupa. It would provide the much-needed financial shield against cancer treatments as well as increase the penetration of health insurance in India.
This group insurance plan is designed for low and middle-income families and not only covers hospitalisation but also day-care expenses like radiation, chemotherapy, etc. This family floater plan offers ₹5 lakh coverage for up to two adults and three children (for families that do not have cancer). The cancer plan will be especially beneficial for the lower socio-economic strata of society and would enable customers to avail cashless treatment across 8000+ network hospitals empanelled with Niva Bupa. It would provide the much-needed financial shield against cancer treatments as well as increase the penetration of health insurance in India.
In the last few years, cancer incidences have been on the rise, and it is estimated that by 2025, India would see nearly 15.7 lakh cases, an increase of almost 13% in half a decade, according to the Niva Bupa press release. While cutting-edge treatment is available in India, it is expensive and many families who are neither covered under any government scheme nor have any private health insurance cover, have to bear the medical expenses from their own pocket, thus leading to financial stress.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The product includes additional benefits as well such as coverage for organ transplant along with other modern treatments including oral chemotherapy, immunotherapy, robotic surgeries, proton beam therapy, personalised & targeted therapy, hormonal therapy or endocrine manipulation, pre and post hospitalization coverage for 30 and 90 days respectively, as per the press release.
Usha Thorat, a trustee of the Indian Cancer Society said, “The Indian Cancer Society realises that the high and rising cost of cancer treatment is beyond the reach of several million Indians who are not eligible for government schemes including Ayushman Bharat that covers the poorest strata of society. For those above these limits and the middle income, there are no insurance products that are affordable and mitigate the financial burden of holistic cancer treatment. The experience of Indian Cancer Society Cancer Cure Fund shows that ₹5 lakh cover will cover the cost of treatment of most common cancers. We are happy that Niva Bupa has responded to our challenge and has launched an affordable group insurance plan."
Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and CEO, Niva Bupa said, “We have created an affordable cancer product in consultation with the Indian Cancer Society. This product will especially enable people in low-income groups to eliminate the possible risk of poverty arising from expensive cancer treatment and provide them with complete peace of mind. The association with ICS aligns well with Niva Bupa’s vision to democratize health insurance and provide access to healthcare services to millions of people in the country."