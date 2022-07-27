Niva Bupa launches TravelAssure health insurance plan. Know details

Niva Bupa’s TravelAssure plan is available at sum insured ranging from $25,000 to $500,000. The plan is available only on an individual basis with maximum age limit of 80 years
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. Ltd. today announced an insurance offering--TravelAssure--to enable customers to plan their overseas travel hassle free, with complete coverage for any unforeseen medical emergency.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. Ltd. today announced an insurance offering--TravelAssure--to enable customers to plan their overseas travel hassle free, with complete coverage for any unforeseen medical emergency.
Bhabatosh Mishra, Director - Underwriting, Products and Claims, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “The product has been designed to make travel a hassle free experience for our customers and provide them cover against any unforeseen medical emergency or travel-related mishap. This product will offer them assurance that in case of any unfavourable incident while they are traveling abroad."
Bhabatosh Mishra, Director - Underwriting, Products and Claims, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “The product has been designed to make travel a hassle free experience for our customers and provide them cover against any unforeseen medical emergency or travel-related mishap. This product will offer them assurance that in case of any unfavourable incident while they are traveling abroad."
The Niva Bupa TravelAssure plan includes various benefits and features such as, emergency in-patient and outpatient medical treatment covering consultations and diagnostic tests, emergency medical evacuation, personal accident cover, daily hospital cash to cover for out-of-pocket expenses, dental treatment. The plan also provides cover for covid related hospitalisation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It offers complete pre-existing disease cover up to “emergency inpatient medical treatment" sum insured for students going abroad for studies. Another key feature is the loan protector benefit under which company will pay the balance principal loan amount in case of death of the insured person due to an accident during policy period, said the firm.
To make the travel plan more inclusive, it offers extensive maternity coverage, including delivery, lawful medical termination of pregnancy, cost of a midwife or obstetric nurse, new-born baby coverage for hospitalization and vaccination, subject to the sum insured limit defined in the policy.
Nimish Agrawal, Senior Vice President & Head Marketing, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, said, “The sum output is our assurance to customers that they can enjoy their international trip, without having to worry about any untoward incident that may happen during their trip."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To aid customers during their trip, several additional features like trip delay, trip cancellation, trip interruption, missed connection, loss of passport, loss/ delay of checked in baggage, loss of international driving license, loss of electronic gadgets, bounced hotel/airline booking are being offered as part of the plan.