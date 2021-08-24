Niva Bupa launches personal accident policy. Know the details

Under this benefit, the plan will provide an additional lump sum amount for 3 months after the accident to provide financial assistance. The plan has very comprehensive benefits for family members like - education for children (up to maximum ₹5 lakh), marriage expenses for children (up to maximum ₹10 lakh), benefits for elderly parents (up to maximum ₹5 lakh), along with offering guidance support like education counselling and placement assistance to children, so that they get the right guidance to shape up their future, said the press release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}