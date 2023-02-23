Niva Bupa launches ReAssure 2.0 health insurance policy with new features
- ReAssure 2.0’ that gives a premium discount of up to 30% on policy renewal basis health points earned
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co Ltd (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited) on Thursday announced the launch of ‘ReAssure 2.0’ that gives a premium discount of up to 30% on policy renewal basis health points earned.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×