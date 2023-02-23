Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co Ltd (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited) on Thursday announced the launch of ‘ReAssure 2.0’ that gives a premium discount of up to 30% on policy renewal basis health points earned.

Other benefits include no capping on room rent, any hospitalization of 2 hours and above will be covered, Smart Health+ rider – offering unlimited tele consultations - and Day one coverage for diabetes and hypertension. The product is available as an individual, multi-individual and family floater starting from ₹5 lakh to Rs1 crore for the age bracket of 18 years to 65 years.

Let's check the key features under ReAssure 2.0:

ReAssure “Forever": In this benefit the base sum insured will be triggered after the first claim and once triggered it will remain forever. This means that the customer will always have a sum-insured equal to his base sum insured available to him after the customer has made his first claim, that too unlimited times in a policy.

Lock the clock: In this revolutionary benefit, the age at which the consumer enters the policy gets locked, until the customer makes his first claim in the policy. Hence the customer gets to pay the applicable premium as per the entry age, till the first claim comes. After which the regular age band wise premiums will be paid.

Booster+ benefit: This benefit allows the unutilized base sum insured to be carried forward to the next policy year. The sum insured amount will keep on accumulating with each renewal till up to 5X and 10X, depending on whether the customer has opted for platinum+ or titanium+ variant.

Safeguard+: This optional benefit lets one claim for all non-payable items as per Non-Payables Annexure in addition to safeguarding the Booster+ benefit if the claim in a policy year is up to 1 lakh. This means that in case the claim amount is less than 1 lakh the entire base sum insured will still be carried forward without any deductions to the next policy year.

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and CEO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “At Niva Bupa, it is our endeavour to keep innovating to stay ahead of the curve and we are proud to launch ReAssure 2.0, a comprehensive plan with the potential to revolutionize the health insurance sector. With this product, we have addressed the prevailing concerns of customers which act as a hindrance during health insurance purchase. We have designed this product in a unique way that will encourage customers to start investing for their health and financial security at an early age.