Niva Bupa launches ReAssure 2.0 health insurance policy with new features

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and CEO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “At Niva Bupa, it is our endeavour to keep innovating to stay ahead of the curve and we are proud to launch ReAssure 2.0, a comprehensive plan with the potential to revolutionize the health insurance sector. With this product, we have addressed the prevailing concerns of customers which act as a hindrance during health insurance purchase. We have designed this product in a unique way that will encourage customers to start investing for their health and financial security at an early age.