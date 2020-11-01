Home >Insurance >News >Non-life insurers see nearly 6% fall in premium income at 22,775 cr in Sept
However, the seven standalone health insurers among the non-life insurance companies registered a 38.04% jump in premium income at ₹1,543.62 crore during the month from ₹1,118.24 crore a year ago (Photo: iStock)
However, the seven standalone health insurers among the non-life insurance companies registered a 38.04% jump in premium income at 1,543.62 crore during the month from 1,118.24 crore a year ago (Photo: iStock)

Non-life insurers see nearly 6% fall in premium income at 22,775 cr in Sept

1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2020, 07:17 PM IST PTI

  • The public sector insurers witnessed a 6.08% fall in gross premium collection at 10,959.88 crore in September FY21
  • The private sector insurers saw 1.78% increase in their cumulative premium collection at 53,484.06 crore during April-September

Non-life insurance companies reported a 5.55% decline in gross premium income at 22,774.60 crore during the month of September of the current fiscal year, as per Irdai's data.

The 34 non-life insurance companies had garnered a premium income of 24,111.78 crore in the same month of previous fiscal year 2019-20.

The public sector insurers witnessed a 6.08% fall in gross premium collection at 10,959.88 crore in September FY21 as against 11,669.43 crore in the same month a year ago, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data showed.

The private sector non-life insurance players reported a 5.04% fall in premium at 11,814.71 crore in September 2020 as against 12,442.35 crore a year ago.

However, the seven standalone health insurers among the non-life insurance companies registered a 38.04% jump in premium income at 1,543.62 crore during the month from 1,118.24 crore a year ago.

The total premium collected by the 34 non-life insurance players during April-September period of 2020-21 increased 1.37% to 96,831.55 crore.

Their gross premium income stood at 95,526.89 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

The cumulative premium of public sector insurers during April-September period of the fiscal rose 0.86% to 43,347.49 crore.

The private sector insurers saw 1.78% increase in their cumulative premium collection at 53,484.06 crore during April-September, the data showed.

The cumulative premium of standalone health insurers grew 28.10% to 7,812.39 crore during the period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
From left: Alice G. Vaidyan, Rakesh Jain, Bhargav Dasgupta, Warendra Sinha and Antony Jacob. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint)

Listing helped the non-life insurance industry become more transparent

21 min read . 19 May 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout