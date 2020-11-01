Subscribe
Home >Insurance >News >Non-life insurers see nearly 6% fall in premium income at 22,775 cr in Sept
However, the seven standalone health insurers among the non-life insurance companies registered a 38.04% jump in premium income at 1,543.62 crore during the month from 1,118.24 crore a year ago (Photo: iStock)

Non-life insurers see nearly 6% fall in premium income at 22,775 cr in Sept

1 min read . 07:17 PM IST PTI

  • The public sector insurers witnessed a 6.08% fall in gross premium collection at 10,959.88 crore in September FY21
  • The private sector insurers saw 1.78% increase in their cumulative premium collection at 53,484.06 crore during April-September

Non-life insurance companies reported a 5.55% decline in gross premium income at 22,774.60 crore during the month of September of the current fiscal year, as per Irdai's data.

The 34 non-life insurance companies had garnered a premium income of 24,111.78 crore in the same month of previous fiscal year 2019-20.

The public sector insurers witnessed a 6.08% fall in gross premium collection at 10,959.88 crore in September FY21 as against 11,669.43 crore in the same month a year ago, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data showed.

The private sector non-life insurance players reported a 5.04% fall in premium at 11,814.71 crore in September 2020 as against 12,442.35 crore a year ago.

However, the seven standalone health insurers among the non-life insurance companies registered a 38.04% jump in premium income at 1,543.62 crore during the month from 1,118.24 crore a year ago.

The total premium collected by the 34 non-life insurance players during April-September period of 2020-21 increased 1.37% to 96,831.55 crore.

Their gross premium income stood at 95,526.89 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

The cumulative premium of public sector insurers during April-September period of the fiscal rose 0.86% to 43,347.49 crore.

The private sector insurers saw 1.78% increase in their cumulative premium collection at 53,484.06 crore during April-September, the data showed.

The cumulative premium of standalone health insurers grew 28.10% to 7,812.39 crore during the period.

