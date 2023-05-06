Non-life insurance industry grows over 16% driven by health and motor insurance3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 04:18 PM IST
The report by CareEdge said that the segment is on a roll reporting double-digit growth for the month of March 2023 continuing the FY23 trend
Driven by a pick-up in health and motor insurance segments, the non-life insurance industry has grown by 16.4% in FY23 compared to 11.1% in the previous year, an industry report on the insurance industry said.
