Non-life insurance industry grows over 16% driven by health and motor insurance

CareEdge estimates that the Indian non-life insurance market would grow by approximately 13-15% over the medium term. The health insurance segment is on track to breach the ₹1 lakh crore mark, while motor insurance premiums will cross ₹85,000 crore in FY24 given the fact that they have already crossed ₹90,000 crore and ₹80,000 crore mark respectively during the last year, the ratings agency said.