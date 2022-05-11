Non-par, pension products grow, but Ulips slow down materially in Q4: Report

Par savings losing sheen: In the post Covid-19 world, the mass-saver segment customers have seen their earnings and savings eroded, while the affluent and white-collar workers have seen their savings increase. As a result, the masses‘ contribution to new business has decreased while the effluent’s contribution has increased. That, in turn, has led to increased ticket sizes of policies and a loss of market share for LIC, which caters more to the masses. The lower participation from the masses also meant muted growth in participatory savings products. More importantly, the opacity of par products has started to impact their acceptance among informed mass-affluent and HNI customers. Additionally, after the recent fund bifurcation at LIC and its gradual shift to 90:10 surplus sharing, the attractiveness of LIC’s par products will be also reduced and, hence, PAR growth is expected to remain relatively muted.

