Now you can buy health insurance just like you buy monthly Netflix subscription

A ₹20 lakh health insurance cover for a 30 year old may cost around ₹13,000 for one year. Most individuals delay their decision to buy a health insurance policy as they do not want to shed out this sum in one go. Here's a solution. A new digital health and wellness market place, Vital is offering monthly subscription plan for health insurance just like you pay your monthly EMIs or pay for your Netflix subscription on a monthly basis.