Online Term plans haven’t kept pace with Motor peers

Imperfect metrics used to woo users: The much-hyped claim settlement ratio doesn’t make any sense for users. It does not provide any insight into the quality of experience or speed of response the user is likely to experience. There’s a need for better, more meaningful analysis of data that will really help users learn about the quality of the product, as well as the claims experience of the insurer so that they are assured that their investment into insurance will take care of them when they need it most.