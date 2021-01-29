Over 1.28 cr lives covered under Corona Kavach, Corona Rakshak: IRDAI chairman

To fight against coronavirus, the insurance regulator earlier instructed the companies to introduce standard health insurance products. Inaugurated in July, Corona Kavach is an indemnity plan that will cover all the hospitalisation expenses. The cost of treatment for any co-morbid condition, including pre-existing co-morbid conditions along with the treatment for COVID-19, will be covered under this policy. The sum insured in Corona Kavach policy ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹5 lakh. The tenure of the policy varies from three-and-a-half months, six-and-a-half months and nine-and-a-half months.

