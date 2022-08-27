Pandemic boom for life-insurance policies is fading3 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 05:31 PM IST
As fears of Covid-19 ebbed, applications for policies fell 6.5% year to date through mid-August, compared with the same period in 2021
As fears of Covid-19 ebbed, applications for policies fell 6.5% year to date through mid-August, compared with the same period in 2021
A Covid-19-driven life insurance buying spree has ended, with sales activity falling back nearly to prepandemic levels, according to new data from two industry research firms.