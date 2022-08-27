Pandemic boom for life-insurance policies is fading

Still, a sales rebound will face obstacles besides people’s procrastination. Among them: Since mid-2020, some prominent life insurers have either entirely quit selling a highly popular type of policy known as “guaranteed universal life." Such policies promise that the annual premium bill won’t increase during the owner’s lifetime. That means the insurer is on the hook for any miscalculations it makes in its original pricing. In other types of universal life, consumers bear the risk of premium increases.