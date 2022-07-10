Pay-as-you-drive policies show a maturing insurance market

India’s financial regulators have for long been criticized for their conservative approach – be it the approval of new products or processes. But they appear to be progressively shedding that tag. And that is reflected in the latest move by the insurance regulator – Irdai to allow insurance companies to offer sophisticated technology-based and add-on policies or cover. Consumers will now have the choice of policies such as pay-as-you-drive – which will be based on the kilometres covered annually and presumably declared upfront and tracked through technology, and pay-how-you-drive – again based on technology to monitor driving and violations besides the floater policy to provide coverage to an individual with multiple vehicles including two and four-wheelers. Much of these are aimed at India’s millennials who are comfortable with digital products and payments. It offers more options for policyholders while opening up the local insurance market to technology-driven covers. What’s encouraging is not just the introduction of these concepts but also the insurance regulator’s decision last month to allow insurance companies to launch products without its prior approval. It may also have to do with the maturing of the industry, which was opened to private firms two decades ago and rapid digitization.