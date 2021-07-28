PFRDA allows life insurers to handle surrender requests of NPS subscribers

The role of ASPs is to provide different kinds of immediate annuities to the subscribers at the time of exit from the NPS and to provide minimum immediate annuity variants options as required by the PFRDA, and to be able to offer any new variant as needed by the PFRDA from time to time in the interest of subscribers in conformity with the Insurance Act and Irdai Act, regulations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}