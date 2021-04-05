Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Insurance >News >PFRDA notifies revised pension fund managers charge in NPS. Check details

PFRDA notifies revised pension fund managers charge in NPS. Check details

Premium
For AUMs up to 10,000 crore, the maximum charges will be 0.09%.
2 min read . 05:41 PM IST Navneet Dubey

  • The fees which were 0.01% of the asset have now been increased and capped at 0.09%, depending on the total asset under management (AUM) of the pension fund

The pension regulator has revised the existing Investment Management Fees (IMF) charged by the pension funds in the National Pension System (NPS). The charges have been increased by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) from 1 April.

The pension regulator has revised the existing Investment Management Fees (IMF) charged by the pension funds in the National Pension System (NPS). The charges have been increased by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) from 1 April.

The fees which were 0.01% of the asset have now been increased and capped at 0.09%, depending on the total asset under management (AUM) of the pension fund.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The fees which were 0.01% of the asset have now been increased and capped at 0.09%, depending on the total asset under management (AUM) of the pension fund.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the PFRDA circular, "The Investment Management Fees (IMF) to be charged by the Pension Fund will be on the aggregate AUM of the Pension Fund under all schemes managed by Pension Funds. Also, the Pension Fund will continue to load their charges (investment management fees) onto the net asset value on daily basis."

The following slab-wise fee structure is applicable for Pension Funds to whom fresh Certificate of Registration (CoR) have been issued by PFRDA on 30 March.

According to these slabs, for AUMs up to 10,000 crore, the maximum charges will be 0.09%. From 10,001 to 50,000 crore, the fee has been capped at 0.06%; from 50,001 to 1,50,000 crore at 0.05%, and for AUMs above 1,50,000 crore, the charges will be 0.03%.

View Full Image
Source: NPS Trust Website.
Click on the image to enlarge

SBI Pension Funds

For AUMs up to 10,000 crore, the charges will be 0.09%. From 10,001 to 50,000 crore, the fee has been capped at 0.06%; from 50,001 to 1,50,000 crore at 0.05%, and for AUMs above 1,50,000 crore, the charges will be 0.03%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

LIC Pension Funds

For AUMs up to 10,000 crore, the charges will be 0.09%. From 10,001 to 50,000 crore, the fee has been capped at 0.06%; from 50,001 to 1,50,000 crore at 0.05%, and for AUMs above 1,50,000 crore, the charges will be 0.03%.

UTI Retirement Solutions

For AUMs up to 10,000 crore, the charges will be 0.07%. From 10,001 to 50,000 crore, the fee has been capped at 0.06%; from 50,001 to 1,50,000 crore at 0.05%, and for AUMs above 1,50,000 crore, the charges will be 0.03%.

HDFC Pension Management

For AUMs up to 10,000 crore, the charges will be 0.09%. From 10,001 to 50,000 crore, the fee has been capped at 0.06%; from 50,001 to 1,50,000 crore at 0.05%, and for AUMs above 1,50,000 crore, the charges will be 0.03%.

ICICI Prudential Pension Funds

For AUMs up to 10,000 crore, the charges will be 0.09%. From 10,001 to 50,000 crore, the fee has been capped at 0.06%; from 50,001 to 1,50,000 crore at 0.05%, and for AUMs above 1,50,000 crore, the charges will be 0.03%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.