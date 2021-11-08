Liberty General Insurance Ltd has partnered with PhonePe to offer motor insurance digitally. Through PhonePe, Liberty General Insurance’s motor insurance policy provides easy accessibility to the motor insurance cover, especially to the digitally savvy generation.

PhonePe ventured into the distribution of insurance in 2020 and has become one of India’s fastest-growing digital distributors with the sale of over 5 lakh policies in five months, according to the company.

“With this partnership, Liberty General Insurance strengthens its tie-up with PhonePe to empower their customers with the best protection cover in today’s digital era. Liberty General Insurance has a comprehensive bouquet of insurance products that distinguishes itself from the existing gamut of motor insurance products in the market," said Roopam Asthana, CEO & whole-time director, Liberty General Insurance.

Speaking on the partnership, Gunjan Ghai, VP & Head of Insurance, PhonePe said, “We are delighted to partner with Liberty General Insurance to provide motor insurance products to our 32+ crore users. PhonePe users can choose from multiple motor insurance products on our platform and purchase seamlessly in a few clicks. We are committed to building PhonePe as a one-stop destination for all insurance needs and this partnership is another step in that direction."

PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 with the launch of Gold providing users with a safe and convenient option to buy 24-karat gold securely on its platform. PhonePe has since launched several Mutual Funds and Insurance products like tax-saving funds, liquid funds, international travel insurance, life insurance, and insurance for the COVID-19 pandemic among others, as per the press release.

