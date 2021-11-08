PhonePe, Liberty General Insurance partner to offer motor insurance

Speaking on the partnership, Gunjan Ghai, VP & Head of Insurance, PhonePe said, “We are delighted to partner with Liberty General Insurance to provide motor insurance products to our 32+ crore users. PhonePe users can choose from multiple motor insurance products on our platform and purchase seamlessly in a few clicks. We are committed to building PhonePe as a one-stop destination for all insurance needs and this partnership is another step in that direction."