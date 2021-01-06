India’s population has an insurance penetration of just 2.73%, PhonePe noted. "Insurance as a product has remained largely unpenetrated in India especially in the geographies, age and income groups that need it the most. Prohibitive costs of creating awareness and then the cost and effort of distributing the right ticket size term insurance product are largely responsible for this issue," said Gunjan Ghai, vice president and head of insurance at PhonePe. With its over 250 million customer base, the popular platform "aims to improve awareness and penetration of term life insurance products and solve this industry wide issue."