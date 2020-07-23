Subscribe
Pivot or Perish: A playbook for insurance sector growth in the post-Covid era

Updated: 23 Jul 2020, 09:30 PM IST Livemint

The health emergency has completely changed working environments and transformed customer expectations. In this unprecedented situation, the insurance industry finds itself in a unique place driven by the realization that medical emergencies can come unannounced anytime. While there is greater realisation of risks, the industry also had to deal with falling premiums in some segments. Join India’s leading insurance sector names to understand how the sector is pivoting to the new normal