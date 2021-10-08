Why maternity insurance is important before planning to start a family

While one can get regular health insurance when you are pregnant, one will not be able to get maternity coverage. There's a waiting period to avail of maternity coverage that may vary from one insurance plan to another. For example, as per the Policybazaar.com website, SBI Arogya Premier Plan covers maternity expenses after nine months of the waiting period. ManipalCigna's ProHealth Plus Plan maternity coverage is available only after 48 months of the waiting period. Star Health covers maternity expenses after 24 months. In case, if someone is planning a second child then the couple will have to wait for another 24 months, Dr Prakash from Star Health said. "Within 24 months if someone is planning a second child then it would not be good for the health of the mother," he added.

