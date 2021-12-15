Employee health insurance startup Plum has partnered with Razorpay Rize to offer exclusive group health benefits to early-stage startups. Plum aims to cover over 1,00,000 new businesses and entrepreneurs.

This partnership fructifies Plum's vision to help startups create a culture of ‘health insurance and employee wellbeing from day-one’, the company said.

"Razorpay Rize is envisioned to promote entrepreneurship in India and help first-time entrepreneurs during the early days of setting up and growing a business. Through this association, Plum aims to take an industry-first approach of helping startups with under 10 employees get insured and provide them with best-in-class health benefits. Many early-stage entrepreneurs leave their corporate jobs along with its existing health insurance benefits to take a risk and startup. Plum wants to have them covered and encourage them to focus only on their disruptive growth journey," Plum said in a release.

All Razorpay Rize members are eligible for a complimentary group health insurance cover coupled with a comprehensive health care package. Among the host of benefits that are being offered by Plum are:

- ₹3 lakh of insurance for all members

- Unlimited doctor consultations for all members and their families

- World-class wellness programs, including mental wellness for all members

- Annual dental and vision checkup, as per the Plum press release.

“Plum is on a mission to disrupt the myth that health insurance is only for large corporates. It is very important to inculcate a health insurance first thinking from day-one of starting up and our association with Razorpay Rize is a very crucial step in this regard. It will not only empower Founders to protect employees with superior health insurance covers but also prove to be key in attracting and retaining talent. Plum endeavors to insure 10 million lives by 2024 and emerge as the preferred employee health insurance provider among startups and Founders," said Abhishek Poddar, co-founder and CEO, Plum.

Plum offers a simplified purchase and setup process for health insurance and benefits for all startup members of Razorpay Rize. A member needs to simply visit their website and avail a comprehensive health insurance package for all its employees in just 3 easy clicks, with zero-hassle, utmost transparency and complete customization, as per the press release.

