Plum partners Razorpay Rize to offer health insurance for early-stage startups

“Plum is on a mission to disrupt the myth that health insurance is only for large corporates. It is very important to inculcate a health insurance first thinking from day-one of starting up and our association with Razorpay Rize is a very crucial step in this regard. It will not only empower Founders to protect employees with superior health insurance covers but also prove to be key in attracting and retaining talent. Plum endeavors to insure 10 million lives by 2024 and emerge as the preferred employee health insurance provider among startups and Founders," said Abhishek Poddar, co-founder and CEO, Plum.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}