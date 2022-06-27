Plum partners Visa to offer health insurance to MSME card holders

Abhishek Poddar, co-founder and CEO of Plum, said “We started Plum with a mission of covering 10 million lives by 2024. Our endeavour is to ensure the segments that earlier lacked access to quality health insurance are able to afford and utilise quality healthcare through us. Through our partnership with Visa, we will enhance adoption of health insurance by small business owners, thereby promoting a wellbeing-first culture. It is a proud fact for us at Plum that about 80% of our customer base are first time buyers of insurance."