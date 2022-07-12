Plum partners Volopay to offer comprehensive health insurance policies

Volopay is an all-in-one, unified, receivable and payable platform that can be used to streamline and automate financial management of accounting and finance teams. The platform provides various products and propositions, including invoice management, accounting automation, integrations, and corporate cards among others. Some of their clients include CoinDCX, Polygon (Matic), MPL, InVideo, MX Media, Livspace, Moneysmart, Smartkarma, Funding Societies, BukuWarung, Deputy, HealthifyMe, among others, said the firm.