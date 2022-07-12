Plum partners Volopay to offer comprehensive health insurance policies

Plum partners Volopay to offer comprehensive health insurance policies1 min read . 12:18 PM IST
Plum aims to accelerate adoption of health insurance in India by making it accessible, affordable, and usable for employees and their families
NEW DELHI: Volopay, a Y Combinator-backed corporate cards and payable management company, has partnered with Plum, an employee health benefits and insurance platform. The partnership will allow Volopay’s clients to avail and access comprehensive insurance coverage and complimentary benefits like teleconsultations and health check-ups.
It will also extend access to state-of-the-art healthcare benefits for its client’s employees as well. The partnership has been established to equip Volopay clientele with employee-first tools to improve benefits that they provide to their workforce, said the firm in a press release.
“At Volopay, customer experience is extremely important and we strive to provide world-class services and benefits to all our clients. Our partnership with Plum is another example of our determination to strengthen our customer relations," said Rajith Shaji, co-founder and CEO, Volopay.
Plum aims to accelerate adoption of health insurance in India by making it accessible, affordable, and usable for employees and their families. The platform provides employee health insurance and benefits for over 2,000 of people-first organizations, including many startups.
Volopay is an all-in-one, unified, receivable and payable platform that can be used to streamline and automate financial management of accounting and finance teams. The platform provides various products and propositions, including invoice management, accounting automation, integrations, and corporate cards among others. Some of their clients include CoinDCX, Polygon (Matic), MPL, InVideo, MX Media, Livspace, Moneysmart, Smartkarma, Funding Societies, BukuWarung, Deputy, HealthifyMe, among others, said the firm.